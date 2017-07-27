Restrictions coming to Idylwyld Drive South for road resurfacing

Drivers who used Idylwyld Drive South during evenings and overnight may want to look for another route for the next few days.

Starting Thursday at 6 p.m. CT, crews will begin resurfacing the road between Taylor Street and the Sid Buckwold Bridge.

The work will be carried out in four phases and will involve lane restrictions and road closures.

Phase 1 – Thursday July 27

curb lane closed from Taylor Street West to the Sid Buckwold Bridge;

Taylor Street on-ramp to Idylwyld Drive northbound will be open; and

8th Street on-ramp to Idylwyld Drive northbound will be closed.

Phase 2 – Friday, July 28

curb lane closed from Taylor Street to the 8th Street overpass;

Taylor Street on-ramp to Idylwyld Drive northbound will be closed; and

8th Street on-ramp to Idylwyld Drive northbound will be open.

Phase 3 – Saturday, July 29 to Monday, July 31

Idylwyld Drive northbound lanes closed from Taylor Street to Sid Buckwold Bridge for water and sewer work and road resurfacing;

Two way traffic will be accommodated in Idylwyld Drive southbound lanes;

The Taylor Street ramp accessing Idylwyld Drive northbound will be closed; and

The 8th Street ramp accessing Idylwyld Drive northbound will be open.

Phase 4 – Monday, July 31

Idylwyld Drive northbound median lane closed from Taylor Street to the Sid Buckwold Bridge;

Taylor Street on-ramp to Idylwyld Drive northbound will be open; and

8th Street on-ramp to Idylwyld Drive northbound will be open.

Although most of the work will be done overnight between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., there will be times when crews will be working 24 hours to coordinate with water and sewer upgrades.

Work is expect to take five days to complete, barring unforeseen circumstances and weather permitting.

City officials are reminding drivers to respect all detour signs and to slow down in work zones.