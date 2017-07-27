Person of interest in Calgary burnt-car homicides may have altered her appearance: police

Calgary police believe a person of interest in the brutal killings of four people has taken steps to hide her identity and moved farther across the country.

On July 20, police said they were looking to speak with Yu Chieh Liao, who goes by Diana Liao, in relation to the homicide case that saw three people burned in a car and a fourth dumped on the side of a highway.

Glynnis Fox, her sister Tiffany Ear and Cody Pfeiffer were found by firefighters in a burned-out car on July 10. The owner of that car, Hanock Afowerk, was found dead just off Highway 22 two days later.

Police say the four deaths are connected. They are investigating whether Fox, Ear and Pfeiffer were caught up in a targeted attack against Afowerk.

Liao, who police said on July 20 was last seen in Moose Jaw, Sask., is believed to have had a relationship with Afowerk. Police wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

Now, police believe she is in either Ontario or Quebec. They also believe she’s dyed her hair and changed her hairstyle.

Police believe she was travelling with an unknown man, who has since been arrested and identified as 25-year-old Tweodros Mutugeta Kebede.

Liao, 24, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for fraud.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police at 403-226-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.