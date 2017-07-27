Woman sought in Calgary quadruple homicide taken into custody in Toronto
Calgary police say a woman they’ve been seeking in a quadruple homicide earlier this month has been taken into custody in Toronto.
Yu Chieh Liao, who goes by Diana Liao, is considered a person of interest in killings police have described as brutal and ruthless.
Police say Liao was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for fraud.
Glynnis Fox, her older sister, Tiffany Ear and Cody Pfeiffer were found dead in a burned-out car at a northwest Calgary construction site on July 10.
Hanock Afowerk, the burned car’s owner and the man police believe was the intended target, was found dead in a rural area west of Calgary two days later.
Afowerk and Liao knew each other, according to police.
