July 27, 2017 11:20 pm

Woman sought in Calgary quadruple homicide taken into custody in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

Calgary police have identified Diana Liao as a person of interest in last week's quadruple homicide.

Calgary police say a woman they’ve been seeking in a quadruple homicide earlier this month has been taken into custody in Toronto.

Yu Chieh Liao, who goes by Diana Liao, is considered a person of interest in killings police have described as brutal and ruthless.

Police say Liao was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for fraud.

Glynnis Fox, her older sister, Tiffany Ear and Cody Pfeiffer were found dead in a burned-out car at a northwest Calgary construction site on July 10.

Hanock Afowerk, the burned car’s owner and the man police believe was the intended target, was found dead in a rural area west of Calgary two days later.

Afowerk and Liao knew each other, according to police.

