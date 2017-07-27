wildfire act
July 27, 2017 2:39 pm

Hefty fine for Alberta man for his illegal campfire in Kelowna

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Man fined $1,150 for breaking campfire ban in Kelowna.

It’s a costly lesson for an Alberta man who started an illegal campfire in Kelowna.

On the night of July 22nd, the fire department responded to a report of visible flames in forested area near homes on Dilworth Mountain.

A campfire had been lit at a makeshift, overnight camp in a soccer field parking lot.

Police say the man tried to extinguish the blaze and then left the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle and camping gear behind.

The 20-year-old returned as his vehicle was about to be towed away.

“This could have been a very dangerous situation and serves as an appropriate reminder that all campfires are prohibited throughout all Central Okanagan municipalities,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

The man was fined $1,150 under the Wildfire Act.

