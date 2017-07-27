Taylor Hall thinks ‘it’s too bad’ NHL won’t participate in 2018 Olympics

One day after Connor McDavid expressed his disappointed with the NHL’s decision to not send players to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year, a former Edmonton Oiler is echoing that opinion.

On Thursday, Taylor Hall said being part of the Olympics would be an amazing experience.

“I would love to have the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf,” he said during an interview in Kingston, Ont.

“Sometimes, it’s not all about… the bottom line. Maybe it would cost the NHL a bit of money to go to the Olympics, but it’s the best sporting event in the world and I think the NHLers should be a part of that.

“It’s too bad we’re not going but it’s kind of out of our hands at this point,” Hall said.

While the 2018 Games might be out of the question, the New Jersey Devils player isn’t giving up hope entirely.

“The Olympics.. is the most special sporting event in the world, surrounded by the best athletes and top competition, so it’s too bad that it’s not going to happen this [time], but of course, I’d love the opportunity again sometime.”

McDavid told reporters at a charity event Wednesday that Team Canada will not have the same talent at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, thanks to the lack of NHL players.

“It would have been a special group, and you’re just hopeful to be a part of it,” he said. “It’s disappointing, but that’s the way it is.

“You want to be able to represent your country on the highest stage and the Olympics is obviously the highest stage possible.”

— With a file from Brennan Doherty, The Canadian Press