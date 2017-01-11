Taylor Hall to play Oilers in Edmonton for first time since trade

Former Oilers forward and number one draft pick Taylor Hall is back in Edmonton as he gets set to play in the City of Champions for the first time since he was traded in the off-season.

Hall hit the ice at Rogers Place for practice with the New Jersey Devils Wednesday afternoon. While the Devils played the Oilers last week in New Jersey, Thursday night will be the first time he will face his former team in Edmonton, in front of thousands of Oilers fans.

Hall said he’s happy he got the first game against the Oilers out of the way in New Jersey, an experience he called “really weird.”

“Just having to play those guys that I played with for so long,” he said. “It took me a whole period to get into it and really just play hockey so I want that part to go away as quickly as possible.”

Hall was traded to the Devils on June 29 for defenceman Adam Larsson. He’s had nine goals and 16 assists in 32 games with the Devils this season.

The homecoming of sorts would have likely been more emotional if Hall had to play at Rexall Place. But because he doesn’t have any memories in Rogers Place, Hall said the idea of facing his old city, team and fans is a bit easier.

“It’s a beautiful building but I don’t have any relationship to it,” he said. “It’s fun to come and see how spectacular it is. The city of Edmonton really deserved it so it’s fun to be here and see what it’s like.”

The puck drops at Rogers Place Thursday night at 7 p.m.