Suspicious package at Calgary Canada Post depot prompts investigation

Emergency crews were called to a Canada Post depot near the Calgary International Airport on Thursday morning for reports of a suspicious package.

Police said a Canada Post employee in the facility’s mail processing plant called emergency crews at around 2:10 a.m. after hearing strange noises coming from one of the packages.

Members of the Calgary Police Service Tactical Unit and the Calgary Fire Department responded.

The building was evacuated and cordoned off as crews investigated.

Investigators opened the package and confirmed the contents were not suspicious.