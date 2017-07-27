Manitoba farm starts alpaca dance classes

The grassy field at a Manitoba alpaca farm doesn’t look like your typical dance floor, but the farm’s owners hope new classes are going to change your mind – and build on the farm fitness trend.

Goat yoga came to Manitoba in April. Now Anola’s 313 Farms is offering dance classes with their furry alpacas.

READ MORE: Manitoba petting farm getting in on goat yoga craze

Related Manitoba petting farm getting in on goat yoga craze

Like goat yoga, you don’t do the workout with the animals, but they provide a fun backdrop to the fitness dance classes.

“Moms, dads, little ones come out and just learn about music and about animals. You get outside and get away from the TV and get a little workout at the same time,” Ann Patman from 313 Farms said.

“The alpacas are super friendly, they don’t bite, they’re very curious about people without being intrusive so they’re really nice to get along with.”

The sessions are running all summer and include hip hop, cardio, barre, Zumba, bootcamp as well as mommy and me.

“The people who have been here really like it. They love the interaction with the alpacas, they love that they’re so friendly. They’re good with the little kids – yah, people like it,” Patman said.

Stephanie Gerardy and her son tried out the dance classes for the first time.

“It’s really fun, it’s outdoors and the alpacas come right up to you when you’re dancing and the kids love it,” Gerardy said.

Rachael Moran has gone to a few of the classes with her two kids.

“We’ve had loads of fun getting outside with the alpacas. They’re so friendly they’ve come right up to us and seem to enjoy us dancing as well,” Moran said. “It’s great I can bring both kids with me. They’re both involved.”