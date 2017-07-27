City politicians looking to ensure London is ready for marijuana legalization

As the legalization of marijuana in Canada approaches, two city councillors want to get a head start on setting the rules and regulations.

In a letter heading to London’s planning and environment committee on Monday, Jesse Helmer and Jared Zaifman say they want to start planning early, so when legalization is approved, London will be ready.

READ MORE: Questions remain for local leaders around the legalization of marijuana

“Zoning amendments will take four to six months to research, consult the public on, and consider at committee and council. We believe it is prudent to give our planning staff sufficient time to review and report back,” Helmer and Zaifman write.

“A major question to be explored is whether locations authorized to sell cannabis will be considered under one of our existing zoning definitions or will require a new definition.”

The letter asks staff to review international best practices in relation to the municipal zoning of cannabis, and to consult with provincial officials, as well as the Middlesex-London health unit and London police about their approaches to handling pot once it’s legalized.

READ MORE: After blowing July 1 deadline, Canada seems likely to legalize pot while ignoring UN treaties

Staff has been asked to report back to council in early 2018 with options to be put in place once legalization is approved.

While provinces have control over certain aspects of legalization, such as how exactly pot will be sold and what the legal age for possession will be, municipalities are left with the task of developing zoning and licensing rules, improving public-health measures, and ensuring the proper enforcement of regulations.

The federal government plans to legalize the use of cannabis no later than July 2018.

With files from Jaclyn Carbone