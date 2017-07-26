Video of alleged altercation deleted from cell phone seized by Meadow Lake RCMP

Police in northern Saskatchewan are trying to determine how a video of an alleged altercation was deleted from a cell phone that was in the care of Meadow Lake RCMP.

Mounties initially were called to a home in Meadow Lake, Sask., early in the morning on Friday, July 21 for a report of an altercation.

Two officers arrived to find a woman with minor injuries outside the home.

The officers then received minor injuries during an alleged altercation with a man, who was taken into custody.

They did not require medical treatment.

It was later learned that the alleged altercation was recorded on a cell phone by a witness.

Officers seized the phone and an altercation is then alleged to have occurred between an officer and the witness.

It was later discovered the video was deleted while the cell phone was in the care of Meadow Lake RCMP.

RCMP have now launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the video being deleted and the alleged altercation between the officer and witness.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice has been asked to appoint an independent observer to assess the impartiality of the investigation.

A spokesperson said no further comment will be made by the RCMP during the investigation.

Meadow Lake is approximately 225 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.