8 Wing welcomes international visitor and gets sneak peek at new search and rescue plane

For the Canadian Armed Forces Search and Rescue Teams, there’s no room for failure, every second counts. They perform tasks in near impossible circumstances across the country’s vast and diverse territory.

They perform tasks in near impossible circumstances across the country’s vast and diverse territory.

Wednesday, the team at 8 Wing CFB Trenton, got a sneak peek at a new toy that will help them keep doing just that but with less room for failure.

READ MORE: Search and rescue crews busy as first weekend of summer kicks off

“I’m excited the same way as anyone would be in getting a new car,” said Warrant Officer Aaron Bygrove, a Search and Rescue Technician with 424 Squadron.

The Brazilian Air Force flew the Airbus C-295 to 8 Wing to train and show off the plane’s capabilities.

“We thank our friends in the Brazilian Air Force who are in the early stages of receiving their own C-295s for co-ordinating some of their training activities to take them through Canada,” said Lt.-Gen. Michael Hood, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force. “This will enable our members and stakeholders to get a first-hand look at this impressive aircraft that will undoubtedly help save many lives in the decades to come.”

Last December, the federal government announced it would spend $28 million in purchasing 16 new search and rescue planes. Ottawa awarded the lucrative contract to European aerospace company Airbus.

Ottawa awarded the lucrative contract to European aerospace company Airbus; Not just planes, but a 20-year maintenance contract and training facility that will boost the overall price tag to $4.7 billion.

WATCH BELOW: New search-and-rescue air power

The C-295 planes are considered a “game-changer” for those responding to emergencies from coast to coast. It features electro-optic infrared which will help make the ‘searching’ part of the job easier.

“It’s a good day for our men and women here in search and rescue and when you look at the history of this base in search and rescue it’s one of the main bases,” said Neil Ellis, the MP for the Bay of Quinte riding.

The transition to something state of the art is a tall order and requires years of advanced training according, to the Commanding Officer of 424 Squadron, Leighton James.

READ MORE: Rescue crews search for man after canoe tips in northern Alberta

“That’s what the RCAF is working on right now, it’s the transition to this machine. We will have to crawl, walk and run with this aircraft.”

The new fixed-wing aircraft will begin arriving at the country’s four Search and Rescue bases, including CFB Trenton, starting in 2019 with the last plane due to arrive in 2022.

“Search and rescue operations are a core mission of the Canadian Armed Forces, outlined in our new defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged. We are committed to ensuring that the women and men who serve Canada have the equipment and training they need in order to fulfill these key missions,” said Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s Defence Minister.

The Brazilian Air Force has showcased the planes at 19 Wing Comox in British Columbia and 17 Wing Winnipeg Manitoba.