Rescue crews search for man after canoe tips in northern Alberta

A day-use area and boat launch in Gregoire Lake remained closed Wednesday as emergency crews continued to investigate a possible drowning.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to Gregoire Lake Provincial Park on Sunday after a man’s canoe tipped over.

RCMP and Alberta Fish and Wildfire officers tried to help, but couldn’t find the 35-year-old man.

On Tuesday, the southshore boat launch and day-use area was closed to the public.

The search continued on Wednesday and included several boats and search and rescue teams from Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche, along with Fire and Rescue from Anzac.

The Gregoire Provincial Park is about 35 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.