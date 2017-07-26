Body found in southeast Calgary on Wednesday

Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered in the city’s southeast on Wednesday morning.
According to police, a city worker found the body on the west side of an irrigation canal that runs between Deerfoot Trail and 26 Street S.E. The body was found on land and not in the water, near 17 Avenue S.E., at around 11:15 a.m.
The medical examiner has been called to the scene to assist police with their investigation.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.