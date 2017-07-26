Body found in southeast Calgary on Wednesday

Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered in the city’s southeast on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a city worker found the body on the west side of an irrigation canal that runs between Deerfoot Trail and 26 Street S.E. The body was found on land and not in the water, near 17 Avenue S.E., at around 11:15 a.m.

The medical examiner has been called to the scene to assist police with their investigation.

More to come…