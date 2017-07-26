One dead after Highway 16 crash west of Saskatoon

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday evening west of Saskatoon.
The collision between a pick-up truck and a semi happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and Township Road 384 near Langham, Sask.
Warman/Martensville RCMP said a westbound semi on the highway struck a Ford Ranger as the driver of the pick-up attempted to cross the highway.
The driver of the pick-up, a 36-year-old Saskatoon area man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The semi driver was not injured.
The westbound lane of Highway 16 was closed and traffic detoured for several hours while a RCMP collision analyst investigated.
The highway has since reopened.
Warman/Martensville RCMP continue to investigate.
