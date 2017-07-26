One dead after Highway 16 crash west of Saskatoon

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday evening west of Saskatoon.

The collision between a pick-up truck and a semi happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and Township Road 384 near Langham, Sask.

READ MORE: Seven-year-old girl dead after crash west of Regina

Warman/Martensville RCMP said a westbound semi on the highway struck a Ford Ranger as the driver of the pick-up attempted to cross the highway.

The driver of the pick-up, a 36-year-old Saskatoon area man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The semi driver was not injured.

READ MORE: Two seniors from Langenburg, Sask. dead after highway crash

The westbound lane of Highway 16 was closed and traffic detoured for several hours while a RCMP collision analyst investigated.

The highway has since reopened.

Warman/Martensville RCMP continue to investigate.