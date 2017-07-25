Canada
Seven-year-old girl dead after crash west of Regina

On Monday evening police were called to Highway 1 near Belle Plain where a car and a SUV collided in the westbound lane.

A seven-year-old girl has died after a collision west of Regina.

The accident happened Monday evening on Highway 1 near Belle Plaine. RCMP say a car collided with an SUV in the westbound lane.

The child who died was riding in the SUV. She was pronounced died at the scene.

The adult driver of the SUV was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, an unidentified male, was sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

The RCMP investigation continues.

