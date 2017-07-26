TransLink’s latest numbers show increase in ridership

TransLink is out with its ridership numbers for the first half of 2017 and the transit authority is painting a rosy picture.

It says ridership across all their services for the first half of 2017 year is up 5.7 per cent compared to last year, which was also a record breaking year.

The more than 200 million boardings would put them on track for an unprecedented 400 million trips.

JUST IN: New ridership numbers from @TransLink for first half of 2017 released; +5.7% on all services compared to first half of 2016. — Matt Lee (@mattlee980) July 26, 2017

SkyTrain led the jump in ridership numbers, with 74 million boardings, up a whopping 11.9 per cent over 2016.

SeaBus also saw a steep climb, with 2.7 million trips, up 5.7 per cent year over year.

But the numbers revealed most transit riders are still taking the bus, with 122.5 million boardings in the first half of the year, up a more modest 2.5 per cent.

As for what continues to drive the growth, TransLink is citing a strong economy and increase in service hours and the Compass system.

.@TransLink says there were 200m+ boardings in first half of 2017. Hopeful for 400m, which would beat last year's record 384.8m. — Matt Lee (@mattlee980) July 26, 2017

External factors like increased gas prices are also believed to be playing a role.

But while there is a reason to celebrate now, TransLink says it’s monitoring to see if recent fare increases will put the brakes on soaring ridership.