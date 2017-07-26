Serious incident on Winnipeg’s Edison Street ‘resolved peacefully’: Police

Winnipeg police shut down Edison Avenue near Roch Street Wednesday morning. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. police said the situation had been “resolved peacefully”, according to a tweet from their account.
Several police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck were on scene.
A spokesperson for the police would only tell Global News officers were responding to a serious incident and no one was transported to hospital. The call came in around 9:30 a.m.
Police ccould be seen going in and out of an apartment building at 349 Edison. The back lane between Edison and McKay Avenue was also blocked by police officers.
