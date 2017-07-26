Crime
July 26, 2017 12:44 pm
Updated: July 26, 2017 1:48 pm

Serious incident on Winnipeg’s Edison Street ‘resolved peacefully’: Police

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police have shut down Edison Avenue Wednesday morning.

Riley McDermid / Global News
A A

Winnipeg police shut down Edison Avenue near Roch Street Wednesday morning. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. police said the situation had been “resolved peacefully”, according to a tweet from their account.

Several police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck were on scene.

A spokesperson for the police would only tell Global News officers were responding to a serious incident and no one was transported to hospital. The call came in around 9:30 a.m.

Police ccould be seen going in and out of an apartment building at 349 Edison. The back lane between Edison and McKay Avenue was also blocked by police officers.
Report an error
Edison Avenue
McKay Avenue
North Kildonan
Police
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News