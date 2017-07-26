Canada
Nova Scotia man charged twice in 6 weeks for drug-impaired driving

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A Nova Scotia man faces two charges of impaired driving

A 26-year-old man from Lower Sackville, N.S., has been charged twice in six weeks for driving while impaired by drugs and is now cooling his heels until his next court appearance.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP, the first incident happened in June when they were called to a scene of a collision in Lower Sackville.

A driver had collided with a parked vehicle and then backed into a light pole. A drug recognition expert evaluated the man who was then charged with drug-impaired driving.

Then on July 23, officers from Halifax Regional Police say they noticed a vehicle honk its horn and swerve into a “No Parking” zone at the corner of Argyle and Blowers streets in Halifax. The driver allegedly opened his door and yelled at a group of women, inviting them into his vehicle.

Police arrested the man and once again charged him with drug-impaired driving.

Nicholas Forrest is now scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

