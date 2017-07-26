Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton
One person was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Brampton overnight.
A tow truck driver was allegedly attacked at the Tim Horton’s plaza on Gore Road and Queen Street East.
The victim reportedly fled westbound along Queen, before calling police to notify them of the stabbing.
No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.
Three westbound lanes on Queen Street were temporarily closed for the investigation.
