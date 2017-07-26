Crime
July 26, 2017 6:17 am

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a stabbing in Brampton, Ont., on July 26, 2017.

Global News
A A

One person was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Brampton overnight.

A tow truck driver was allegedly attacked at the Tim Horton’s plaza on Gore Road and Queen Street East.

The victim reportedly fled westbound along Queen, before calling police to notify them of the stabbing.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Three westbound lanes on Queen Street were temporarily closed for the investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Brampton Stabbing
Hospital
peel police
Police
Police investigation
stabbing in Brampton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News