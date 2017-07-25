Last Central Okanagan flooding evacuation alert lifted

The provincial focus may have shifted to the ongoing wildfire situation, but officials in the Okanagan are still finishing up with the aftermath of this year’s flooding.

On Tuesday afternoon the last remaining evacuation alert for the Central Okanagan was lifted.

Residents of properties on Green Bay Road, Green Bay Landing and Wiig Road in West Kelowna no longer have to worry about being ready to leave quickly if needed.

With that alert lifted, no one in the Central Okanagan remains on a flood related evacuation alert or order.

On Tuesday, Okanagan Lake remained 8 cm above full pool at 342.56 meters.