Police release sketch of man who snuck into bedroom and sexually assaulted woman

Saskatoon police have released a composite sketch in an attempt to identify a man who inappropriately touched a woman while she slept.

At around 4:30 a.m. CT on July 3, the woman reported that the unknown man had entered her home in the 1400-block of Avenue H North through an unlocked window.

Police said the man sexually assaulted her before fleeing out the window.

The woman was not physically harmed.

The man is described as Indigenous, in his late teens or early 20s, around 120 to 130 pounds, with a “brush cut” and a scar over his left eyebrow.

Police also believe he may be responsible for two other incidents of inappropriate touching.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.