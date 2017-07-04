Woman inappropriately touched while asleep in her Saskatoon home

A woman has told Saskatoon police that she was inappropriately touched early Monday morning while she was sleeping.

The woman said she awoke at around 4:30 a.m. CT to find the man inappropriately touching her.

The man had entered the home in in the 1400-block of Avenue H North through an open window and fled through the same window.

The woman was not physically harmed in the assault.

The suspect is described as indigenous, in his late teens or early 20s, around 120-130 pounds with a brush cut and has a scar by his right eyebrow.

He was wearing blue jeans, black high-top running shoes and a light bluish-grey button up collared shirt. He also was carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.