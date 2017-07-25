Victim in Chilliwack targeted shooting identified; IHIT seeking witnesses

The victim of a targeted shooting in Chilliwack on July 21 has been identified as 33-year-old Yee Hung Chin.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Chin had recently moved to Chilliwack and was known to police.

Chilliwack RCMP were called to the 43000-block of Progress Way after getting reports of a shooting on July 21. When officers arrived they found a male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Police outlined the timeline as:

8:05 a.m. the shooting happens

9:02 a.m. the suspect Dodge Caravan was believed to be set on fire

Two vehicles flee in tandem from the site of the burning van

Video footage shows two vehicles – a white sedan and a dark sedan – fleeing the scene of the burning Dodge Caravan.

WATCH MORE: Fatal daylight shooting in Chilliwack at Kal Tire

Investigators determined Chin’s death was targeted and IHIT was called in to lead the investigation.

IHIT is looking for the public’s help in a search for witnesses who may have seen the shooting; the suspect car being set on fire or the suspects fleeing the scene of the car fire.

IHIT said the motive for this homicide is currently unknown but the investigation has shown Chin’s murder was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.