DDO piano teacher ends retirement to give free lessons in Centennial Park

Joanne Vroom taught piano in the West Island for decades, but she recently retired.

Now a community piano at Centennial Park in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) is calling her back to work.

“I think it’s the last two years I saw this piano and I couldn’t believe there was actually a piano outside, so I started playing it,” Vroom said.

People strolling in the park are sometimes treated to her playing some Beethoven or other classical favourites.

But, recently an encounter with a DDO city worker motivated her to teach piano right there in the park.

“I was working and I came for my lunch time and she was playing, and I just fell in love,” DDO city worker Danielle Belec said.

Belec expressed interest in lessons, and an idea was born.

“I knew there’s people here who never had a piano who might just want to try something. Why not?” said Vroom.

She posted on the West Island Community Facebook group, offering to teach piano for free at the park.

A few people expressed interest, including Sabrina Roy, a former student of hers, who stopped by the park for a short lesson.

“I always loved playing the piano, so learning a bit was fun,” she said.

Vroom plans to go to the park regularly on sunny days, and teach anyone who’s interested.

“I’m around so if I can make somebody’s day, even if they’re 80 or 90 who cares? You’re never too old to learn,” she said.

It’s an idea the mayor of DDO is completely on board with.

“I think it’s one of the wonderful experiences that occur just by accident, and it takes a generous person like she is,” Ed Janiszewski, DDO mayor, said. “It’s a great idea.”

The piano needs a bit of attention after some damage from a recent rainstorm, but the mayor says he’s on it.

“I’m glad I found out today, I’ll send the tuner back as soon as possible,” Janiszewski said, noting that a new piano could be in the future too.