Work on de Salaberry Boulevard joins list of DDO construction

Commuters from Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) who take de Salaberry Boulevard in an effort to get around longtime work on Saint-Jean Boulevard were disappointed by more lane closures Monday.

The work to replace the asphalt and sidewalk is taking place between Sources Boulevard and Lake Street.

Currently, two lanes are open in each direction, slowing down a major east-west corridor as commuters try to find alternate ways to reach Highway 40.

Construction on de Salaberry is snarling commuter efforts to work around St-Jean Boulevard construction. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/6k4vBx29zq — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 17, 2017

Some say the work should have been coordinated to start after construction on Saint-Jean Boulevard was complete.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” said commuter Jessie Gillis.

“Usually the traffic in this area is pretty heavy. I mean, you can always expect [it] during peaks and rush hour. I mean, all six lanes are full. We need all six lanes around here.”

Workers are replacing both asphalt and sidewalk. Some commuters want that work done after St-Jean. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/xxLguZeYfp — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 17, 2017

The work is slated to finish on Sept. 3.