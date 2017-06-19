School closes DDO street for wheelchair basketball
The Hebrew Foundation School held a wheelchair basketball game just outside its doors — blocking off a block of Hope Street to car traffic in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, as kids wheeled around in search of an elusive hoop.
“For them it’s important to see that just because someone might have a physical limitation they can still follow their dreams and follow an activity they enjoy,” Meaghan Wexelman, a teacher at the school, said.
Representatives from CIVA, a group dedicated to sports for disabled youth, gave the children a few pointers to master the basics.
According to one CIVA representative, dribbling from a wheelchair is one of the trickiest parts of the game.
The children taking part, took notice of the skill level involved in playing wheelchair basketball.
“How crazy it is he can do that in a wheelchair and some people can’t do that without one,” said Evan Edelsgein, a Grade 6 student.
The game was part of a charity program by the school that has already raised more than $16,000 for various local organizations this year.
