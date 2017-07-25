Summer Feast: 13 Calgary restaurants offer $15-35 prix-fixe menus during new foodie festival

Over a dozen Calgary restaurants are participating in a new food festival next month aimed at featuring fresh and flavorful summer ingredients.

During the first-ever Summer Feast, restaurants will offer a set three-course menu (either lunch or dinner) consisting of an appetizer, main course and dessert. Each menu will range in price from $15 to $35 per person.

Thirteen eateries across Calgary are set to take part, including Anju, Bridgette Bar, Foreign Concept, The Guild, Klein Harris, Market, Model Milk, The Nash (and Off Cut Bar), NOtaBLE, Pigeonhole, Rouge, Shokunin and Whitehall.

Organizers say the event will give Calgarians the opportunity to experience the best the city’s top restaurants have to offer.

Summer Feast 2017 runs from August 11 to 20.