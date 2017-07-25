Willie Desjardins, Sean Burke to lead Team Canada in 2017-18 hockey campaign

Sean Burke will serve as general manager of Team Canada in 2017-18 with former Canucks coach Willie Desjardins behind the bench.

Burke, a pro scout with the Canadiens, will be aided on the management side by another former goaltender in Martin Brodeur, assistant general manager of the St. Louis Blues.

Other management members are Hockey Canada’s Tom Renney, Scott Smith and Scott Salmond.

Desjardins’ coaching staff will include assistants Dave King, Scott Walker and Craig Woodcroft.

Hockey Canada says the team will play at least seven international tournaments in 2017-18, starting with two Russian events: the Sochi Hockey Open Aug. 6-9 and the Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov in St. Petersburg, Aug. 14-17.

