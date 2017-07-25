Who to watch at the RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open has long benefited from players affiliated with — you guessed it — RBC. The bank, which sponsors the tournament and a handful of PGA Tour pros, usually engages those players to show up in Canada. That’s the case this year — but that’s not all. The World No. 1 golfer, Dustin Johnson, is also in the field, and is clearly one to watch this week.

WHO TO WATCH

Dustin Johnson — The best golfer in the world currently. Despite having six Top-10s in ten starts earlier this year — including three wins — Johnson’s form has been decidedly average in recent starts. He’s played well at Glen Abbey before, and his ability to dominate the course’s short closing par-5s (16 and 18) always makes him a factor at the tournament.

Jim Furyk — Maybe golf’s ageless man is finally starting to feel the years of playing at the top. Furyk, who missed his first British Open in 22 years, is now outside of the Top-50 in the World Golf Rankings. That said, he’s won twice in Canada before — and can be a factor if he can find a level of consistency.

Matt Kuchar — The human ATM machine, and currently 18th in the world, Kuchar is one of the RBC-sponsored players in the field. On its face, Kuchar’s game would seem unexceptional, but his consistency over the years — and the fact you find him at the top of leaderboards over and over again — always makes him a factor at the Canadian Open.

Shane Lowry — The big Irishman is best known for battling at last year’s U.S. Open with a gutsy, go-for-it style. Ranked in the Top-100 in the world, he’s a great addition to the Canadian Open, even if his form hasn’t peaked this year.

Ian Poulter — Earlier this year, it looked like the Englishman would not have status on the PGA Tour. The resplendent golfer finished runner-up at the Players Championship, gaining status for the year, and performed well at the British Open last week.

Garrett Rank — Not the highest profile Canadian in the field — that would be PGA Tour winners Adam Hadwin or Mackenzie Hughes — but Rank, the Canadian Mid-Am champ has the best story. A full-time NHL referee, Rank made the cut at the Canadian Open last year and has a big-time game that can’t be ignored.

Bubba Watson — Watson comes to the RBC Canadian Open because of his Canadian connection — his wife is from Oshawa. Before the tournament, he’s often found playing with his father-in-law at Bushwood, a public golf course north of Toronto. He’s struggled with his putter this year, but his length off the tee — he’s one of the tour’s biggest hitters – will offer a significant benefit at Glen Abbey this week.

