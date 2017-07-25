UBC students hitchhike across Canada on $150 each

Two UBC students are currently making their way from Whitehorse to St. John’s, Newfoundland by hitchhiking on a minimal budget.

Ori Nevares and Philippe Roberge are making the journey with just $150 each, relying on the generosity of fellow Canadians.

The two men, both 23-years-old were eager to see more of their own country and felt there was no better time to do it than on Canada’s 150th birthday.

The unscripted adventure is being filmed with the intent to create a full-length documentary and regular updates can be found on their Expedition Canada 150 Facebook page.

LISTEN: Ori Nevares and Philippe Roberge speaking with Jon McComb

Speaking on CKNW’s, The Jon McComb Show, Ori Nevares said people have been very generous so far. Having completed more than half of their journey, they have only spent $9.

“The whole thing is [supposed to be] $150 each but now we’re pretty confident we’ll be able to do it for $150 total, so it’s the definitely a nice surprise but it’s all because of the people who have helped us out along the way.”

WATCH: Hundreds of UBC students get into campus-wide snowball fight

The two men plan to finish the journey between Aug. 10 to 12.

“We are pretty confident that we’ll be able to make it. The rides have been pretty smooth so far and the beauty of hitchhiking in Canada, is that you get people that are covering crazy distances so the fact you know it’s possible to travel 1000km in a day”

You can follow the journey on their website www.expeditioncanada150.com.