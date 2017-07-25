Firefighters called to kitchen fire at Mercer Warehouse in downtown Edmonton

Firefighters were called to a fire at a downtown Edmonton pub early Tuesday morning, after several kitchen appliances were left on overnight.

Crews responded around 4:20 a.m. to alarms at Mercer Tavern, located inside the Mercer Warehouse on 104 Street near 104 Avenue.

“The second call came in stating that the delivery gentleman at the back of the building opened up the back door and found smoke coming out and extensive heat from the building,” district Chief Brian Lees said, adding that at that time, the call was upgraded to a structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene and found smoke billowing out of the kitchen’s back door.

When firefighters entered the building, their equipment detected very high levels of carbon monoxide so they quickly went back outside.

“When you get 260 [parts per million] in an old concrete building like this style, there’s no way of ventilating it when the gas gets moving because of the design of the building. They made a good decision to pull out of the building and start ventilating and get the CO levels down,” Lees said.

Firefighters determined all of the burners on the stoves and gas-fuelled toasters were left on overnight.

Crews ventilated the building, got the gas turned off, and put the fire out with the help of the sprinkler system.

The Mercer Warehouse is home to several eateries, over a dozen small businesses, and entrepreneurial mentorship company StartUp Edmonton.

There’s no word on how much damage was caused.