Investigation underway after drowning in White Rock

An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a man drowned in White Rock.

Officers found a 58-year-old man wading in the water Monday night, near the pier around midnight.

It is unclear what led up to his death but the coast guard, search and rescue, and people in the area all helped recover the victim from the water.

Paramedics attempted CPR but could not save the man.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating what happened, along with the RCMP.

July 25, 2017

One witness told Global News that they saw police chase the man into the water but so far, investigators are denying those reports.

“The White Rock RCMP detachment were on a foot patrol and were advised of a male wading in the water,” B.C. RCMP regional duty officer Insp. Stephen Corp told Global News. “It then went from them locating the male in the water to a co-ordinated search and rescue effort.

“In this [case], we are acting in support to the BC Coroners Service.”