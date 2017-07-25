Police nab 15-year-old speeding in London

Middlesex OPP made an unusual discovery during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

OPP say an officer observed a vehicle speeding along Commissioners Road West inside London, around 5 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the vehicle was travelling at 100 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

When the officer approached the vehicle, they discovered a 15-year-old boy was behind the wheel, with a 14-year-old boy in the passenger seat.

The vehicle was registered to a parent of the driver.

“This situation could have easily turned tragic for these youths and other motorist. Driving requires proper training and instruction. These youths are lucky they were stopped by police,” said Constable Max Gomez in a release.

Both teens were taken home to their parents. The vehicle was towed.

The 15-year-old has been charged with Speeding and Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence, pursuant to the Highway Traffic Act.