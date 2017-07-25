Worker dies in 4-storey fall from Calgary residential construction site
One man died on Monday afternoon after falling from the roof of a building under construction in southeast Calgary.
Emergency crews were called to the four-storey residential complex in the community of Mahogany at about 3:30 p.m.
EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Health officials are trying to determine if he suffered from a medical incident prior to the fall.
Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.
No other injuries were reported.
