July 25, 2017 7:59 am

Worker dies in 4-storey fall from Calgary residential construction site

By Online Reporter  Global News

A residental complex under construction in the Calgary community of Mahogany.

Global News
One man died on Monday afternoon after falling from the roof of a building under construction in southeast Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the four-storey residential complex in the community of Mahogany at about 3:30 p.m.

EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Health officials are trying to determine if he suffered from a medical incident prior to the fall.

Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.

No other injuries were reported.

Global News