Worker dies in 4-storey fall from Calgary residential construction site

One man died on Monday afternoon after falling from the roof of a building under construction in southeast Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the four-storey residential complex in the community of Mahogany at about 3:30 p.m.

EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adult male, fall from roof in Mahogany, #yyc. Determined deceased by #yourEMS, upon arrival. No other injuries reported on scene. — AHS EMS (@ahs_ems) July 24, 2017

Health officials are trying to determine if he suffered from a medical incident prior to the fall.

Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.

No other injuries were reported.