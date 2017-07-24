Sports
AHL Hall of Famer gets ring back he never knew went missing

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – A scuba-diving treasure hunter who found an American Hockey League Hall of Fame ring in one of New York’s Finger Lakes has returned it to its owner.

Auburn, New York, resident Gary Gavurnik returned the prized ring to former hockey star Dick Gamble on Monday. Gavurnik found it with a metal detector in Canandaigua Lake during the Fourth of July weekend.

The 88-year-old Canadian-born Gamble starred for the Rochester Americans and retired in the 1969-70 season. He was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2007.

He gave the ring to his son, Craig, who wore it every day for seven years before losing it in the lake. He never told his dad and ordered a replacement.

Craig said the return was “fantastic.”

