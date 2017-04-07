Stolen rings returned to owner thanks to attentive Edmontonian

Edmonton police are praising the work of an attentive Edmonton resident who spotted a robbery in progress and jumped into action.

On Wednesday morning, police were called to a home in the area of 19 Avenue and 33 Street after a report of a possible break-and-enter.

A concerned neighbour called police when she heard a loud noise outside and noticed a suspicious vehicle park in her neighbour’s driveway.

Police said the woman saw two men she didn’t know walk out of the house carrying bags. That’s when she started taking pictures and called police.

The woman’s pictures, along with surveillance from another neighbour’s home, helped police track down the vehicle a few hours later in a parking lot.

Police said the suspects were attempting to pawn the jewelry that was reported stolen during the break-and-enter. Officers said a bike was also stolen from the south Edmonton home.

Three men were taken into custody. When police searched the vehicle, they found an engagement ring and wedding band that were reported stolen.

David Carter, 25, has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instruments, theft under $5,000 and housebreaking and commit theft.

Sheldon Young, 41, has been charged with failing to comply with a probation order and housebreaking and commit theft.

Kirsten Young, 38, has been charged with possession of stolen property.