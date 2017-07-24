Regina man facing multiple charges after domestic assault call
A 34 year old Regina man, Jerry Raymond Keewatin, is facing multiple charges, including pointing a gun at an officer, following a domestic assault call.
Officers arrived to the call on Rae Street Friday afternoon, and found a woman inside holding a small child. The woman did not sustain serious injuries.
The suspect was allegedly yelling from a bedroom, and at one point pointed a gun at an officer.
He was taken into custody, and faces nine charges. He made his first court appearance Monday morning.
