Regina man facing multiple charges after domestic assault call

A 34 year old Regina man, Jerry Raymond Keewatin, is facing multiple charges, including pointing a gun at an officer, following a domestic assault call.

Officers arrived to the call on Rae Street Friday afternoon, and found a woman inside holding a small child. The woman did not sustain serious injuries.

The suspect was allegedly yelling from a bedroom, and at one point pointed a gun at an officer.

He was taken into custody, and faces nine charges. He made his first court appearance Monday morning.

