Charges laid in fatal Chilliwack double stabbing

Two people have been charged in relation to a fight in Chilliwack that left two men dead.

Thirty-four-year-old Kirkland Russell and 29-year-old Victoria Purcell are both facing one count each of second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Douglas Presseau.

The pair is alleged to have been involved in an altercation on the night of July 7 with Presseau and 51-year-old Stephen Drage, both Chilliwack residents, near the corner of Young Road and Princess Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found both Presseau and Drage along with a 26-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

The two men died, while the woman was treated in hospital and released.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said with the matter now before the courts, it will not comment on a possible motive.

In the wake of the charges, Presseau’s family released a statement calling him a beautiful and imperfect man, loved by his family and friends.

“His sudden and tragic murder has torn a gaping hole in all of our hearts and lives, and into the very fabric of this community,” the family wrote.

Police said they continue to investigate Stephen Drage’s death, and ask anyone with information to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.