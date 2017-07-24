Man foils robbery at Starbucks by hitting Optimus Prime with a chair

Security cameras at a California Starbucks captured a man dressed as Optimus Prime attempting to rob the cash register – before a customer hit him from behind with a chair.

The violent incident occurred at a Starbucks location on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno, Calif., on Friday evening. Security cameras inside the store captured the moment a man, wearing an Optimus Prime mask, demanded cash from the store clerk at gunpoint.

At first, the suspect threatens the clerk with the gun, which police would later say was a fake. He then pulls out a long knife, insisting the clerk empty the register into a yellow bag.

Unbeknownst to him, 58-year-old Cregg Jerri happened to be enjoying his coffee and using his iPad behind him when he decided to intervene, using his chair as a weapon to strike the suspect from behind, WWE-style.

“There’s probably not very many people in America who would do what Cregg Jerri did last night,” Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told KSEE News in California.

“It was incredibly heroic and the way most people would think that they would respond but may not have the courage to respond.”

A violent tussle then ensued between the two men, during which police say both were stabbed with the knife the suspect was carrying.

The altercation came to an end when the suspect fled the store, and was arrested a short time later. Police have identified him as 30-year-old Ryan Michael Flores, and say he is currently in hospital in serious but stable condition due to a number of knife wounds.

Police also say Jerri needed six staples to close a knife wound to his neck, but has since been released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery