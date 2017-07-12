Montreal-area Starbucks ranked one of ‘most stunning’ in the world

One of the world’s “must-see” Starbucks coffee shops is right here in Quebec, according to an article on Popsugar.com.

The Starbucks on Cité-des-Jeunes in Vaudreuil-Dorion ranked third on the list.

“It’s part of a new look for Vaudreuil and it’s a growing city, so we’re pretty proud of it,” customer Ann Zachary said.

“The fact that it’s not so busy inside, we find that it gives you some privacy at the same time.”

The decor: mid-century furniture, concrete floors paired with wooden accents.

“I’m going around Starbucks in the United States also, so I truly believe it’s one of the most clean – first of all – and beautiful ones, yes,” Starbucks aficionado Cathy Hutchison told Global News.

Its simple beauty didn’t go unnoticed by Popsugar.com, praising the branches’ subtle nautical touches and details.

A black-and-white picture of a boat and multiple sailing books adorn the shop.

It’s a tribute to the branch’s proximity to the Lake of Two Mountains, and a nod to its history.

“The coffee beans were transported by boat back then and this would be the route taken to bring the coffee to people,” store manager Shawn Mayer said.

Which shop took the top spot?

Barcelona took second place for its mix of industrial and natural materials.

The top spot was awarded to a new shop in Kyoto, Japan: the world’s first traditional Japanese-style Starbucks, according to the article.

The Vaudreuil branch opened just four months ago, but now that it’s gathering world attention, some are a little worried.

“My secret is no longer a secret,” Hutchison jokingly lamented.