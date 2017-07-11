Canada
July 11, 2017 3:00 pm

Venues in Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal named Canada’s Best Restroom finalists

By Web Producer  Global News

New City Gas Night Club in Montreal was named a finalist in the 2017 Cintas Canada's Best Restroom contest.

Courtesy: Cintas Canada's Best Restroom
You could call it an annual “toilet tradition.” Every year, Cintas runs Canada’s Best Restroom Contest and this year, a Japanese pub in Edmonton, a mall in Toronto and a nightclub in Montreal are in the running.

Five bathrooms were named as finalists on Tuesday. They were chosen based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.

Dorinku restaurant (Edmonton)

This Japanese pub is inspired by Tokyo street culture. Anime figurines decorate the walls leading to the washrooms where customers are surrounded by serene decor.

Warm wood features are balanced with modern, bold coloured accessories.

Dorinku offers patrons bidet-style toilets, touchless faucets and complimentary mouthwash.

07-11-yegrest4

Dorinku Restaurant in Edmonton, Alta. was named a finalist in the 2017 Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom contest.

Courtesy: Cintas Canada's Best Restroom
Bayview shopping centre (Toronto)

Guests to the mall restroom are greeted by chic chandeliers and stylish sconces on both sides of the elegant hand-washing basins.

Facilities feature fully enclosed stalls with touch-free toilets, faucets and hand dryers.

The restroom also has a nursing room with a changing station and sink, along with two cushioned chairs.

07-11-bayview1

Bayview Shopping Centre in Toronto was named a finalist in the 2017 Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom contest.

Courtesy: Cintas Canada's Best Restroom
New City Gas nightclub (Montreal)

The washrooms at this Montreal club resemble a Turkish bath with a communal water fountain for hand washing.

The vibe inside reflects the trendy atmosphere of the bar itself, with decorative mosaic tiles and colourful LED lights.

07-11-newcitygas3

New City Gas Night Club in Montreal was named a finalist in the 2017 Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom contest.

Courtesy: Cintas Canada's Best Restroom
Renaissance Montreal Downtown Hotel (Montreal)

Each of the five individual bathrooms in the lobby of the new downtown Montreal hotel have a personality of their own.

The designs are meant to “provoke and intrigue” guests, whether they walk into a world of Alice in Wonderland or a restroom decked out in glitzy copper piping.

07-11-renaissance1

Renaissance Hotel in Montreal was named a finalist in the 2017 Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom contest.

Courtesy: Cintas Canada's Best Restroom
Spring Grill House restaurant (Hamilton)

Marble water basins, sleek grey tiles and lace leaf flower designs make these Hamilton washrooms stylish and spotless.

The modern artwork is back lit on the walls, adding to the ambience.

The washrooms also include modern toilets and urinals, which are separated by dark panels.

07-11-springgrillhouse5

Spring Grill House Restaurant in Hamilton was named a finalist in the 2017 Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom contest.

Courtesy: Cintas Canada's Best Restroom
“We’re proud to showcase this year’s finalists who recognize the significant role clean and unique washrooms play in a positive customer experience,” Cintas assistant marketing manager Candice Raynsford said. “We encourage the public to support their favourite finalist as we get ready to crown a victor.”

Members of the public can vote online for their top bathroom choice until Sept. 8.

The winner will receive $2,500 in facility services to help keep their restrooms top notch.

Last year, the Esso Super Station in Whitecourt, Alta. took home the honours.

Restrooms there boast decorative lighting, eye-catching wall tiles and sleek counter tops.

