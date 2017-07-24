Ontario man charged with killing ex-girlfriend had ‘difficulty accepting’ breakup: docs

A man arrested in the U.S. in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend in southern Ontario allegedly contacted her repeatedly before her death despite a court order that prohibited him from communicating with her.

Newly unsealed U.S. court documents allege Ager Hasan “had difficulty accepting” his breakup with 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije and continued to reach out to her by text message and social media.

READ MORE: Ontario man on the run in killing of girlfriend arrested by Secret Service in Texas

Vasilije was found dead in her Kitchener, Ont., home in late April and police have said she died of multiple stab wounds.

Hasan was quickly identified as a suspect and police issued a Canada-wide warrant for him after determining that he had fled to the U.S.

WATCH: Police discuss ‘complicated’ manhunt for Ager Hasan

He was arrested by the United States Secret Service earlier this month while they were conducting a traffic stop in San Antonio, Texas, as part of a counterfeit currency investigation.

READ MORE: ‘I did it’: Police investigating Reddit post describing Ontario woman’s murder

Police are now working to get Hasan extradited back to Canada to face charges including one count of second-degree murder.