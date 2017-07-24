Funeral today for 15-year-old boy who drowned in Algonquin Park

A funeral service is being held in Toronto Monday morning for a 15-year-old boy who drowned earlier this month while on a school trip in Algonquin Park.

Jeremiah Perry was swimming with a group of classmates at Big Trout Lake on the evening of July 4 when he went under the water and did not resurface.

Search and rescue crews located his body the following day and officials said he died of an apparent drowning.

Perry attended C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute in Toronto and was taking part in a week-long field trip with 32 other students.

The circumstances surrounding the teen’s death are still under investigation.

School officials said there are strict guidelines in place for excursions and that students had to pass a swim test before being allowed to go on the trip.

Toronto District School Board director John Malloy said in a written statement Thursday that staff are reviewing pre-trip swim tests and trip policies, including documentation and approval requirements.

“Given our expectations that students pass a pre-departure swim test, we are also interviewing those who conducted swim tests and are reviewing all related swim test documentation,” Malloy wrote.

A candlelight vigil was held at Perry’s high school on Friday which was attended by family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at Revival Time Tabernacle at 4340 Dufferin Street in North York at 11 a.m.