Parts of Sunshine Village expected to reopen Monday as crews continue to battle wildfire

Progress has been made to contain the Verdant Creek wildfire this weekend.

Parks Canada said the fire is not a risk to any communities in the Bow Valley.

On Monday, parts of Sunshine Village will reopen but hiking trails in the area will remain closed, according to Parks Canada.

A fire ban remains in effect in Banff and Kootenay National Parks due to the elevated fire danger.

Backcountry area closures also remain in place in the Verdant Creek area of Kootenay National Park and in the Egypt Lake and Brewster Creek areas of Banff National Park.

The fire remains on the west side of the Continental Divide, approximately 24 kilometres from the Town of Banff and approximately 2.5 kilometres from Sunshine Village.