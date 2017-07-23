Weather alerts for the Okanagan valley

Environment Canada has issued two special statements for the Okanagan.

A cold front moving across the southern interior is expected to bring moderate to strong northwesterly winds with gusts as high as 60 kilometres per hour.

A widespread special air quality statement has also been issued because of smoke in the air.

It’s advised people avoid strenuous outdoor activities and seek medical attention if experiencing difficulty breathing, chest pain, or a sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways.