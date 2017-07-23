1 passenger dead, driver charged after vehicle rollover in Oshawa: police
A driver has been charged following a single-vehicle rollover that left one passenger dead in Oshawa early Sunday morning.
Durham Regional Police said officers were called to a residence on Rossland Road near Gibbons Street just after 3 a.m.
Police said a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed lost control and rolled over several times before landing on a property.
One passenger was pronounced dead on scene and another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers are looking for a third passenger who fled the scene. They are concerned for his safety.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was arrested. He is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.
Police would not confirm if he was impaired.
