July 23, 2017 12:29 pm
Updated: July 23, 2017 12:52 pm

1 passenger dead, driver charged after vehicle rollover in Oshawa: police

Durham Regional Police are investigating into a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one passenger dead in Oshawa Sunday morning.

A driver has been charged following a single-vehicle rollover that left one passenger dead in Oshawa early Sunday morning.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to a residence on Rossland Road near Gibbons Street just after 3 a.m.

Police said a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed lost control and rolled over several times before landing on a property.

One passenger was pronounced dead on scene and another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers are looking for a third passenger who fled the scene. They are concerned for his safety.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was arrested. He is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Police would not confirm if he was impaired.

 

