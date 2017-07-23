Man dies after 10-metre fall on Mount Royal

A man in his 30s is dead after falling approximately 10 metres while out walking on Montreal’s Mount Royal early Sunday morning.

A woman who was walking with the man called emergency services shortly after 4 a.m.

According to Montreal fire chief Ian Ritchie, emergency crews had trouble locating the victim.

“She wasn’t able to tell us where she was on the mountain,” Ritchie said. “It took 15-20 minutes to locate the victim and another 10 to reach him.”

A high-angle rescue team with the fire department lowered the victim down an embankment, where Urgences-Santé paramedics were waiting.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries during the fall, was declared dead at the scene, according to Urgences-Santé spokesperson Stéphane Smith.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.