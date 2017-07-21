Leduc home destroyed in overnight fire

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a blaze that destroyed a Leduc home overnight.

Firefighters were called to a home on Dunlop Wynd in south Leduc at around 11:23 p.m. Thursday.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Crews managed to douse the blaze by about 12:08 a.m.

The home was destroyed in the fire. The family who lives in the house was not home at the time, according to the Leduc fire chief.

The fire threatened several neighbouring homes, but they only suffered minor damages.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation with the help of the RCMP.