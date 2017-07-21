BC Hydro president Jessica McDonald fired

BC Hydro’s president Jessica McDonald has been fired.

Chris O’Riley is now Hydro’s new president. O’Riley had been Hydro’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer since 2015, and a member of the executive team since 2007.

It's official: the NDP government has fired BC Hydro CEO Jessica McDonald. #bcpoli — Keith Baldrey (@keithbaldrey) July 21, 2017

On Thursday premier John Horgan announced Kenneth G. Peterson as the new chair of BC Hydro’s board.

McDonald made nearly $530,000 over the last year.

Former deputy minister and public policy expert Doug McArthur said on Thursday that the changes are not a surprise.

So long and thank you @bchydro. It's been an honour working amongst you for the last 3yrs. Keep flying. #talented pic.twitter.com/TFSL7k8JuY — jessica mcdonald (@jmcdonaldyvr) July 21, 2017

He said changes in BC Hydro will play a particularly important role as the NDP and the Greens work to halt the Site C project.

With files from Terry Schintz and Keith Baldrey