BC Hydro president Jessica McDonald fired
BC Hydro’s president Jessica McDonald has been fired.
Chris O’Riley is now Hydro’s new president. O’Riley had been Hydro’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer since 2015, and a member of the executive team since 2007.
On Thursday premier John Horgan announced Kenneth G. Peterson as the new chair of BC Hydro’s board.
McDonald made nearly $530,000 over the last year.
Former deputy minister and public policy expert Doug McArthur said on Thursday that the changes are not a surprise.
He said changes in BC Hydro will play a particularly important role as the NDP and the Greens work to halt the Site C project.
With files from Terry Schintz and Keith Baldrey
