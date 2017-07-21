BC Hydro president
July 21, 2017 5:17 pm
Updated: July 21, 2017 5:36 pm

BC Hydro president Jessica McDonald fired

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW
BC Hydro’s president Jessica McDonald has been fired.

Chris O’Riley is now Hydro’s new president. O’Riley had been Hydro’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer since 2015, and a member of the executive team since 2007.

On Thursday premier John Horgan announced Kenneth G. Peterson as the new chair of BC Hydro’s board.

READ MORE: John Horgan appoints new chairs to B.C.’s Crown corporations

McDonald made nearly $530,000 over the last year.

Former deputy minister and public policy expert Doug McArthur said on Thursday that the changes are not a surprise.

He said changes in BC Hydro will play a particularly important role as the NDP and the Greens work to halt the Site C project.

With files from Terry Schintz and Keith Baldrey 

Global News