Giant pothole creating problems in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

A massive pothole in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, in Montreal’s West Island, is wreaking havoc on residents who say there are no lights or signs warning people to be careful.

The nearly perfectly square hole isn’t very deep, but it does cover a large surface area on the southbound lane of Westpark Boulevard.

It measures 12 feet by almost 10 feet; the pothole appeared more than eight weeks ago following a water main break.

Hole on Westpark Boul in #Pierrefonds measures 12ft x 10ft x 3in. Left by city workers weeks ago. Not repaired. No warnings. #PolMtl pic.twitter.com/j9TdyIIS3C — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) July 21, 2017

Residents have taken to Facebook to claim their tires have been blown out, damaging the rims.

“I told the city that was unacceptable and they agreed with me, but we’re still status quo,” said Julie Lawson, who says the sound of cars hitting the hole keeps her up at night.

Residents insist they’re furious the pothole hasn’t been repaired yet.

“I’m disgusted. We pay a lot of taxes in Quebec and you would have thought that the roads would have been top notch,” said resident Colin Adams.

Several drivers complaining hole on Westpark Boul in #Pierrefonds has damaged their vehicles. Not repaired for weeks. #dangerous. #PolMtl pic.twitter.com/0RedikwlEo — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) July 21, 2017

A spokesperson for the borough admits it could take more than two months for it to be repaired as the asphalt supplier is now located in the east end of Montreal.