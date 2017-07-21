Giant pothole creating problems in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
A massive pothole in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, in Montreal’s West Island, is wreaking havoc on residents who say there are no lights or signs warning people to be careful.
The nearly perfectly square hole isn’t very deep, but it does cover a large surface area on the southbound lane of Westpark Boulevard.
It measures 12 feet by almost 10 feet; the pothole appeared more than eight weeks ago following a water main break.
Residents have taken to Facebook to claim their tires have been blown out, damaging the rims.
“I told the city that was unacceptable and they agreed with me, but we’re still status quo,” said Julie Lawson, who says the sound of cars hitting the hole keeps her up at night.
Residents insist they’re furious the pothole hasn’t been repaired yet.
“I’m disgusted. We pay a lot of taxes in Quebec and you would have thought that the roads would have been top notch,” said resident Colin Adams.
A spokesperson for the borough admits it could take more than two months for it to be repaired as the asphalt supplier is now located in the east end of Montreal.
